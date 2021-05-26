ALERT: I-24 Westbound blocked by crash near 3mm at Paducah

Paducah/McCracken 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking I-24 westbound near the 3 mile marker at Paducah. This is on the approach to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois.

Initial reports indicate a semi and at least one passenger vehicle involved.

Estimated duration of the blockage is 4 hours.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge. As a reminder, the Brookport bridge has a 15-ton load limit and an 8 ft width restriction that prohibits most commercial trucks.

Semi trucks should consider at seflf-detour via U.S. 60 west from I-24 Exit 4 to the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge, then take I-57 North into Illinois.