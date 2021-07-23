All 95 Tennessee counties report increase in unemployment for June

The June unemployment rate in Tennessee increased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each June, Tennessee counties experience an increase in unemployment as schools close for summer break and lay off workers. Recent college graduates entering the workforce for the first time also impact the data each year.

In Weakley County, the jobless rate increased 1.2% to 5.2% in June, with Obion County’s moving up to 6.3% from 5.2% in May.

Elsewhere, Carroll County’s June unemployment was at 6.1%, Dyer County at 6.2%, Gibson County at 5.7%, Henry County at 5.3%, and Lake County at 7.5%.

Williamson County reported the state’s lowest rate at just 3.4%, while Perry County had the highest at 13%.