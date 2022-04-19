All-female IndyCar team announces 3-race schedule, including Nashville street race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar team owner Beth Paretta plans to compete in three races this season, including the August 7th street race in Nashville.

The team is partnering with Ed Carpenter Racing to run the No. 16 Chevrolet on three road and street courses.

Besides the Nashville race, the team will compete at Road America in Wisconsin on June 12 and Mid-Ohio on July 3.

The all-female team is not currently entered in next month’s Indianapolis 500.

Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro will be in the seat for all three races.

Paretta says running three times this season rather than once is a better investment to help Paretta Autosport become a full-time team.