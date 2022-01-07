All Kentucky Counties Drop in Jobless Rates for Past Year

Latest reports show unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties in Kentucky between November of 2020 to November of 2021.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics indicated Woodford County had the lowest unemployment rate in the Commonwealth this past November at two-percent.

Carlisle County, in Western Kentucky, recorded the eighth lowest jobless rate at 2.4-percent.

The highest jobless claims came in Magoffin County, with a recorded rate of nine-percent.

Kentucky had a statewide unemployment rate of three-percent for November, which is below the national average of 3.9-percent.