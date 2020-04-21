Following the announcement on Monday of school closures in Kentucky for the academic year, the High School Athletic Association has canceled all Spring sports.

The Board of Control also announced by unanimous vote, the girl’s state Sweet-16 basketball tournament will not resume, and the boys state tournament will not begin.

With the actions of the KHSAA, archery, bass fishing, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field seasons are terminated.

The cancellation also results in the continuance of all provisions of the Coronavirus Dead Period, until further notice.

The Board and staff will continue discussions over the coming weeks to address issues related to the Fall sports season.

Commissioner Julian Tackett said it was far too early in the process, and battle against the virus, to discuss absolute schedules or dates.

The Commissioner said he remains optimistic about the Fall season, even if it isn’t exactly per normal years.

Over the coming weeks and months, Tackett said guidance would be sought from both federal and state health officials, along with the Department of Education and Governor’s Office.