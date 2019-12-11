All-Region football players for the Region-7A team have been announced.

Class-A State Champion Lake County led the way with eight picks, including Izaiah Matheny, Jamarion Higgins, Colby Thompson, Malachi Taylor, Trey Kimble, Keaton Samons, Larry Tubbs and Demarion Abbott.

South Fulton had Greg Davis, Jaden Knott, Mason Harper and Bryce McFarland selected.

Picked for Greenfield was Kelly Ricketts, Micheal Isbell, Trevon Watkins, Luke Allen, Kiah Reynolds and Keylon Thomas.

Humboldt had Malik Johnson, Cody Williams and Zac Coleman, with West Carrol having Zack Perry, Jarrius Weatherford, Jack Barrow, Bryce Bolford, Jessee Mounts, Jacob Blankenship and Wyatt Hays.

Representing Gleason was Cody O’Callaghan.

The Region-7A “Most Valuable Player” award went to Tanner Snyder of Lake County, with the Falcons Campbell Puckett named “Best Lineman”, and Keyshon Gross sharing the “Best Defensive Player” with Cody Wildridge of West Carroll.

“Special Teams Player of the Year” was Brock Brown of South Fulton, and the “Best Offensive Player” was Jeremiah Bryant of West Carroll.

The “Coach of the Year” for Region-7A was Lake County’s Josh Puckett.