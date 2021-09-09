All tickets for UC-TCA football sold electronically

All tickets to Friday night’s Union City High School football game at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson will be sold electronically.

Tickets can be purchased via the following GoFan link at any time, including just before entering the stadium:

https://gofan.co/app/events/371528?schoolId=TN17910

No cash transactions will be accepted at the gate.

TSSAA and TACA passes will be honored.

Union City’s team and fans will enter the TCA campus through the main entrance to the school off Windy City Road. Fans will not be allowed to enter in the area designated as “athletic fields parking.” That parking area is designated for TCA booster club members.

Gates will open at 5:30, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.