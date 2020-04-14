The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has recognized University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball head coach Kevin McMillan as a Victory Club honoree.

The recognition comes for coach McMillan’s 200th career win earlier this season.

The Victory Club honor is bestowed annually on each member head coach who achieves a milestone of 200, 300, 400, 500 or more career victories during the current season on the level of competition they currently coach.

McMillan posted his 200th win against Lipscomb on December 16th, and also became the first basketball coach in UT-Martin women’s or men’s basketball history to accomplish 200 wins.

With his accomplishment, McMillan now joins Larry Joe Inman, Dave Loos, Bill Worrell, Cal Luther and E.A. Diddle, as Ohio Valley Conference head coaches to record 200 or more career victories.

Overall, coach McMillan’s 11 season record with the women Skyhawks is (218-135).