All Wednesday Games Canceled at Final Flight Baseball Classic in Union City

The Final Flight Baseball Classic was scheduled to begin today in Union City, but weather has changed those plans.

Due to the overnight rain, the fields at both Elam Stadium and Thompson Field were unplayable.

A new revised schedule will be released, once all participating schools are contacted.

Eight teams are playing in this years event, which includes Union City, Obion County Central, Lake County, Gibson County, Huntingdon, Lexington, University School of Jackson and Graves County.

At this time, games are scheduled for both Thursday and Friday, with the consolation, semi-final and championship game on Saturday.