With four and a half days still left in the early voting period, almost 2,000 Weakley Countians have already voted in the August 6th election.

Elections Administrator Alex Britt says 177 voted Monday bringing the total, thus far, to 1,954. There have been 226 absentee by-mail ballots cast and 68 votes coming from the nursing home.

Of the 1,954 voters, 1,617 have voted in the Republican Primary, 324 in the Democratic Primary, and 13 have voted only in the County General Election.

Early voting continues through Saturday with early voting hours from 8:30 until 4:00 through Friday at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 until 4:00 at the satellite voting location at the Martin Masonic Lodge across from Westview High School.

Early voting hours on Saturday are from 8:30 until noon at both locations.