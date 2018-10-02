Lottery players across the nation now have almost $600 million dollars in jackpots to play for in two games.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing has grown to $367 million dollars, following multiple week’s without a grand prize winning ticket being sold.

If a single winning ticket is sold tonight, that person could choose to accept a cash-option payout of $213.9 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing has risen to $229 million dollars.

A single winning ticket sold in this drawing could walk away with a lump sum payout of $134.3 million dollars before taxes.

Both of the lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.

