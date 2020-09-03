The Tennessee Department of Health now shows that 89-percent of all state positive coronavirus cases are considered inactive or recovered.

Thursday’s report indicated 141,568, of the states 159,546 confirmed cases, are now cleared.

The latest report shows the largest number of positive cases has come from those in the age group of 21-to-30, with the greatest fatality number occurring in those over the age of 80.

In the local area, Obion County has recorded 754 recovered cases of the virus, with 121 still considered as “active”.

In Weakley County, 730 of their cases are recovered, with 181 still remaining “active”.

Of the 1,139 total cases in Gibson County, only 186 are “active”, with Lake County reporting only 25 “active” cases from their original 844 positive results.