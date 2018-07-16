Two people from Martin are being held in the Weakley County Jail, after an altercation Sunday night at a beach area at the Obion River Bridges.

Around 7:45 Sunday night, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies, the THP, and the Martin Police Department responded to the Obion River Bridges on Highway 45 North to a call about an assault with a handgun.

The victim told Deputy Allen Walker that he was at the beach swimming and grilling with his family, when four males and five females floated up to the beach on kayaks and began the altercation, during which 27-year-old Noble Chrisp, of Martin, reportedly pulled a gun and placed it to the victim’s head and threatened to shoot him and his family.

After talking with several witnesses, Chrisp was arrested for aggravated assault and public intoxication and 25-year-old Martha Tearra Davidson, also of Martin, was arrested for filing a false report and public intoxication.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...