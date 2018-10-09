The University of Tennessee-Martin will honor three individuals with Alumni Awards during Homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 27th.

William “Bill” Latimer III, of Union City, Alex Bynum, of Dresden, and Tonya Parsons, of Memphis, will receive their awards during the Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program at the Paul Meek Library, then will receive recognition at halftime of the Skyhawks football game at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Latimer will receive the “Chancellor’s Award for University Service”, which honors an individual for exemplary service to the university.

He is responsible for providing the matching funds required by the Tennessee legislature to finance the construction of the new Latimer Engineering and Science Building, which is named in his honor.

The $6.5 million dollar gift is the largest single gift since university records have been kept.

Bynum is the recipient of the “Outstanding Young Alumni Award”, which honors a university alum under 40 years of age for outstanding achievement in his or her chosen profession.

He is a 2009 UT Martin graduate with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and has been the owner and principal broker of Wendell Alexander Realty in Dresden since 2016.

Bynum is the recipient of many professional awards, including the 2016 Tennessee Realtors Presidential Award and the 2016 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors Presidential Award.

Ms. Parson will receive the “Outstanding Alumni Award”, which honors a university alum for outstanding achievement in his or her chosen profession.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UT Martin in 1993 before completing a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Baptist College of Health Sciences in 1999. She went on to obtain a master’s degree in acute and critical care nursing from the UT Health Science Center.

In 2006, Ms. Parson was voted into the “Top 100 Nurses in Shelby County” and received the “Caregiver of the Year Award” from the Tennessee Hospital Association.

