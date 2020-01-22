The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a four-month-old male believed to have been taken Wednesday morning.

The boy from Lebanon has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said they believe Raymond Lyons, Jr. was kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, Wednesday morning.

TBI said on Wednesday afternoon that the child had been found in Nashville.

TBI said Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon police on charges of aggravated assault in relation to the kidnapping, and she is currently in police custody.