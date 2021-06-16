Amber Alert issued for missing East Tennessee girl

The TBI has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl in East Tennessee.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community in Hawkins County Tuesday evening.

Authorities say Summer’s hair may be shorter than it appears in the photo that is being circulated.

Anyone with information should call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.