American Red Cross now set up at Recovery Center in Dresden

The Weakley County Personal Development Center in Dresden is now a Recovery Center for those affected by the December 10th tornado.

Residents can receive help at the Center anytime from 8:00 to 8:00.

The American Red Cross is also set up at the Recovery Center Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 to 6:00 and Friday from 10:00 to 2:00.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says…

Mayor Bynum says in the city limits of Dresden, there were 240 homes and businesses impacted by the tornado, and another 20 to 25 homes damaged outside the city limits.

Over 100 residents have been displaced from their homes.