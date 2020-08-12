The Fulton County Transit Authority announced Tuesday that Amtrak will be designing and constructing a new station in Fulton.

FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton says Amtrak has agreed to bear the costs of design and constructing a station at its current location.

Etherton says the new station will have an invaluable impact on the community.

Etherton says FCTA offers a pickup service specifically for Amtrak passengers.

Since one of the community fundraisers for the new station involved a permanent structure at the site, Etherton says he’s requested a space be made for engraved bricks displaying the names of former and retired IC, CN, and Amtrak employees.