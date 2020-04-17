Festivals scheduled for this spring are canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the amusement industry is feeling the effect.

James Roy Pope, with Pope’s Concessions and Rides, had to cancel this week’s annual Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield that his family has been organizing for nearly 25 years, and he tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the global amusement industry is suffering because of all the canceled events.

Pope says he never thought his business would be affected by something like the coronavirus, but he’s made adjustments to bring in revenue.

Pope says he hopes to reschedule the 24th Annual Fiddlestick Festival when restrictions are lifted.