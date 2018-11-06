Dr. Andy Lewter, current dean of students at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Georgia, will become the new vice chancellor for student affairs at the UT Martin, effective January 1, 2019.

Lewter’s appointment follows a national search and recommendation by a search committee to UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver.

Lewter succeeds Dr. Margaret Toston who retired June 30.

Lewter, a native of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UTM in 1994. He also holds a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and a doctor of education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He previously served in several student affairs positions from 1996-2013 at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.

Lewter has significant experience in key student-affairs areas, including programming, student counseling and health, Greek life, campus recreation, career services and assessment. As a UTM student, he was active in both Greek life and student-leadership positions. He will lead the UTM Division of Student Affairs, which serves students at the main campus and five educational outreach centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.

Lewter will be joined in Martin by his wife, Megan, who is also a 1994 UTM graduate, and their two sons: Andrew, 18, and Mitchell, 7.

