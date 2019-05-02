The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the identity of a person who taped the snout and back legs of a small puppy.

Sheriff’s reports said a citizen discovered the six-to-nine month old Labrador and Great Dane mixed puppy, which was then dropped off in the county.

The report said the puppy was able to break free from the tape on its legs, but its snout remained closed.

The puppy is currently under medical care at the McCracken County Humane Society.

The Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation for the cruel and inhumane act, and charges may be issued.