Animal Cruelty Investigation Concerning Badly Injured Kitten

Union City police are continuing their investigation into a possible animal cruelty charge.

Reports said an officer was dispatched to High School Drive on Sunday afternoon, after a badly injured cat was located in a grassy area.

Reports said an individual said the kitten was thrown from the top balcony of an apartment building, and was suffering from a broken leg and facial injuries.

Police spoke with Angel Wilson, who took the cat from the rain and placed it at her apartment.

After speaking with Union City Animal Control, the Union City officer had the injured cat transported to the Northwest Tennessee Animal Clinic in Dresden for evaluation.

Reports said Dr. Wren Burnley stated the 10-to-12 week old kitten had a possible broken jaw, and three fractures in the front leg which would require amputation.

Animal cruelty charges are pending in the case, with a home already secured for the cat upon its treatment and release.