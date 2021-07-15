Animal cruelty investigation continues in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, is actively continuing the animal cruelty investigation involving a dog taken from Cowpath Road in Henry County and dropped off on Lick Creek Road in Benton County on July 4th.

Henry County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Gary Vandiver says it was previously reported that the dog had suffered a knife wound, however, a veterinarian determined the dog’s injuries are consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The dog, known as “Zeus,” is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Vandiver, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several leads involving vehicles and persons of interest and that the description of the vehicle is an older model baby blue pickup with a baby blue camper topper.

Anyone with information, is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672.