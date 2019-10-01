Wednesday is a celebration day for the Union City radio stations of 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

“The Quake” is now 25 years old, while KYTN is celebrating its 45th anniversary of providing music, local news, sports, church services, business promotions and more.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle is one of the original on-air staff members of KYTN, and shared his thoughts of the station’s beginning.

Tinkle said the word “local” has carried strong meaning for the year’s of success for the Union City stations.

With time and technology, Tinkle said the radio stations are now poised to expand well into the future of providing information to the area.

An open house to view the radio stations, and meet the staff members, will take place from 4:00 until 6:00 on Wednesday.