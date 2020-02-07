Today is the 208 year anniversary of the largest earthquake to ever occur on the New Madrid Fault line.

On February 7th of 1812, a magnitude 7.4 to 8.6 earthquake centered in New Madrid, impacted parts of Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Illinois.

This impact of this earthquake destroyed the City of New Madrid, severely damaged homes in St. Louis, and caused the formation of Reelfoot Lake.

The massive tremor was the third in a series of earthquakes that occurred from December of 1811 to the February 7th occurrence.

During the three large earthquakes, thousands of aftershocks occurred, with almost 1,900 reported large enough to be felt 190 miles away in Louisville.

Recent calculations indicate an earthquake of this magnitude on the New Madrid Fault today, could result in excess of $60-billion dollars.