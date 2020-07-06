Saturday marked 11 years since former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair passed away.

McNair was found dead from gunshot wounds in his Nashville condominium on July 4th, 2009.

Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt reflected on that 4th of July day.

Wyatt told when the news of McNair became real.

Wyatt explained the importance of the Fourth of July holiday for him.

McNair played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Titans and Baltimore Ravens. He was drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Oilers in 1995, and became the full-time starter once Houston made its move to Nashville in ’97.