Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday.
Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary.
The professional development day, that was originally scheduled for March 17th, will be moved to this Wednesday.
Director Watkins said all students will return to all schools on Thursday.