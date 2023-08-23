Announcement Made Concerning Changes to Union City Athletics This Week

Continued intense heat and dangerous outdoor conditions have forced Union City Schools to make additional changes to their athletic schedules this week.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the kickoff for Friday night’s high school football game at the University School of Jackson has been pushed back to 8:00.

Union City’s Middle School football game scheduled for Thursday at War Memorial Stadium has been canceled.

Tornado head coach Cole Clanton said he’s hopeful a future date can be worked out to reschedule the contest.

Thursday’s Middle School softball game against Hillcrest, and the school’s cross country meet at South Gibson County have likewise been postponed.

The cross country event has been rescheduled for Monday at 4:45, while no future date has been determined for the softball game.

The cross country program will also not compete at Saturday morning’s meet at Lake Road School.