Annual Feeding of 5,000 Scheduled in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 has been set for November 22nd in Union City.

The biblical based event will include the distribution of 1,500 bags of food, along with a traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal.

Refuge Church pastor Dan Huggins told Thunderbolt News the day serves as an important ministry to many volunteering churches and individuals in the community.(AUDIO)

During the Feeding of 5,000, bag meals will be distributed at the Obion County Fairgrounds from 10:00 until 3:00, with the sit down meal at the Refuge Church from 5:00 until 7:00.

Both events are free to the public.