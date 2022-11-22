Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County.

The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City.

The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO)

Bro. Huggins said the “Feeding of 5,000” is to benefit everyone in the area.(AUDIO)

For those with special needs, volunteers will be on site to assist.(AUDIO)

Following the bag distribution today, Bro. Huggins said a traditional Thanksgiving sit-down meal will be served tonight at The Refuge Church at the Fairgrounds.

Each year, approximately 700-to-800 people take part in the holiday meal.