Annual Legislative Breakfast in Obion County on Tuesday

The Obion County Legislative Breakfast will take place Tuesday morning at Discovery Park of America in Union City.

The featured guest speakers at the event will be State Senator John Stevens, 76th District State Representative Tandy Darby and 77th District State Representative Rusty Grills.

The local lawmakers are expected to address recent laws and actions taken during the latest session of the General Assembly.

The Legislative Breakfast will be held at the Agriculture Center, with breakfast beginning at 7:30 and the program starting at 8:00.