The Reelfoot Lake Bass Club has announced the date of their annual “Buddy Bass Tournament” on Reelfoot Lake.

The team tournament will take place on Saturday, April 13th, and will have a guaranteed prize payout of $1,500.

Entry fee is $80 per team, which includes the “Big Bass” jackpot, paid out to the two largest fish brought to the scales.

The tournament will be held from Kirby’s Pocket Landing, and will include a $700 payout for the first place team, followed by $500 for second place and $300 for third place.

The pre-registration deadline is April 11th, with registration available from 6:00 until 7:00 on the morning of the tournament.

For more information on the bass tournament, contact Gordon Fox, Brent Callicott or Rick Kelly.