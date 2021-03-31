March 31, 2021
Annual Reelfoot Lake Buddy Bass Tournament on Saturday

After being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Reelfoot Lake Bass Club fishing tournament will return this Saturday.

The long running “Buddy Bass Tournament” will take place from 7:00 until 3:00 at Kirby’s Pocket Landing.

The popular local fishing tournament has a $1,500 guaranteed payback in prize money, with the first place team collecting $700.

Bass Club member Gordon Fox said pre-registration cutoff is Thursday afternoon at 5:00, with on site registration set for 6:00 until 7:00 at Kirby’s Pocket on Saturday morning.

Entry fee is $80 per team.

To register for the bass fishing tournament, contact Gordon Fox or Brent Callicott.

