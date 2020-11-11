The annual St. John’s Community Services Radio-thon on WCMT will be Thursday morning from 6:00 until 9:00 on “Good Times in the Morning” helping raise money for special needs adults.

This year’s Radio-thon will also be streamed on Facebook Live on the Thunderbolt Radio Facebook page.

Listeners can call in Thursday morning at 588-1410 to make their pledge or you can bring it by the Thunderbolt Radio studios on North Lindell Street in Martin.

This year’s goal is $25,000 dollars with all money raised going to St. John’s Community Services for special needs adults and the services St. John’s provides.