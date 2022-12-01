Annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan set for Tuesday

Thunderbolt Radio personalities and members of the UT Martin Athletics Department will visit Weakley County Schools Tuesday to collect canned goods for the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan.

Participating schools include Dresden High School, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Sharon School, Westview High School, and Central Christian Academy.

Over 14,000 cans were collected last year from the schools.

UT Martin tennis player Jule Streif, of Germany, was one of the Skyhawk student-athletes who helped collect cans last year and told Thunderbolt Radio News about her experience.

The canned foods are donated to the food pantry of WE CARE Ministries in Martin which helps feed the needy in Weakley County.

The annual Can Caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and UT Martin Athletics.