Annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan Thursday

The annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan is Thursday, as Thunderbolt Radio personalities and members of the UT Martin Athletics Department visit Weakley County Schools collecting canned goods for WE CARE Ministries in Martin.

Participating schools include: Dresden High School, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Westview High School, and Central Christian Academy.

Last year, over 15,000 cans were collected from the schools.

The canned foods are donated to the food pantry of WE CARE Ministries of Martin which helps feed the needy in Weakley County.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and UT Martin Athletics.