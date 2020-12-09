The annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan is Thursday with Thunderbolt Radio and the UT Martin Athletics Department collecting canned goods from Weakley County Schools.

Participating schools include: Dresden Elementary and Middle Schools, Gleason and Greenfield Schools, Martin Primary, Elementary, and Middle Schools, and Westview High School, as well as Central Christian Academy.

Students are reminded to bring their canned goods to school Thursday morning.

Last year, over 12,000 cans were collected from the schools.

The canned foods are donated to the food pantry of WE CARE Ministries of Martin which helps feed the needy in Weakley County.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and UT Martin Athletics.