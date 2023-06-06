June 6, 2023
Another Earthquake Recorded Near Ridgely

Another earthquake has been recorded in an area near Ridgely.

The Center for Earthquake Information reported a 2.8 registered tremor took place at 11:15 on Saturday morning.

The earthquake was centered in a location near Blue Hole Road and Chandler Mills Road, which received a 2.6 earthquake only five days earlier.

Since late May, twelve earthquake recordings have taken place in almost the same general vicinity.

The area is about two-miles east of Ridgely in Lake County.

