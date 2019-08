The Tennessee Lottery Corporation has announced another million dollar winner.

Officials say a lottery player in South Pittsburgh won $1-million dollars during last Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The player matched all five numbers on their ticket, but did not match the Powerball number.

When the yet to be determined winner comes forward with their ticket, they will be the 276th person to have a ticket of one-million dollars or more since the lottery began in Tennessee in January of 2004.