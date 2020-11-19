Due to recommendations of UT Martin health officials and updated CDC guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday’s Anthony Stewart memorial service on campus has now been closed to the public.

Only family, guests of the family and Skyhawk athletic staff will be allowed to enter the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The ceremony begins at 3:00 and will be streamed through Facebook Live on the UT Martin Athletics Facebook page.

WCMT will also air the ceremony live locally on 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, 103.3, and 1410 and online at wcmt.com.