Antique and Vintage Tractor Show to be Held This Weekend in Union City

Due to the heavy rainfall this past weekend, the annual Antique and Vintage Tractor Show will be held this week in Union City.

Officials with Discovery Park of America say the always popular show will take place on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone in the area with an antique tractor is urged to participate in the event, which draws participants and visitors from several states.

The tractor show will conclude on Saturday with a tractor parade at the park.

A chance to purchase a vintage tractor will also take place on Saturday at 1:00, as Discovery Park will have an auction to sell a 1940 Allis-Chalmer C and a 1956 Farmall 350.