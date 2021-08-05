Antique Tractor Show at Discovery Park of America

Union City will be the site of an Antique Tractor Show on August 6th and August 7th.

Discovery Park of America will be the site of the event, which will also include an auction to bid on one, of two antique tractors in the park collection.

Anyone in the area with antique tractors are being urged to display them at the park this weekend, with two free admission tickets given to all who participate.

The Antique Tractor Weekend will take place both days from 10:00 until 4:00, and will include live music, food and a movie night.