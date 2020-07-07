Discovery Park of America has announced the return of the popular Antique Tractor Show for the fourth year.

The unique event, sponsored by First Choice Farm & Lawn – Kubota, will be held on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8.

Discovery Park is strictly following all recommended health and safety guidelines for employees and guests. The Antique Tractor Show is held outside on the grounds, which gives guests the opportunity to social distance as they look at the tractors on display.

Anyone who has an antique tractor they would like to display should take it to Discovery Park on Thursday, August 6 from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, August 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday, August 8 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. to have it displayed in the show.

Everyone who enters a tractor for display will also receive two free passes to Discovery Park.

Another crowd-pleasing part of the tractor show each year takes place on Saturday, August 8 at 2 p.m. when the tractors on display drive around Discovery Park in a unique, one-of-a-kind parade.

Guests can enjoy the parade in comfort by lining up along the road that circles the park. The Antique Tractor Show will end following the parade, but Discovery Park will remain open for guests to continue exploring the museum and park until 4 p.m.

Other activities throughout the weekend include bluegrass music, food trucks, a display of hit/miss engines, a chainsaw carver and vendors. Those who are coming in for the whole weekend can receive special hotel rates at the Sleep Inn / MainStay next door to the park.

This special weekend will be the last chance to see the antique farm equipment and tractors that are currently on display in the Simmons Bank Ag Center.

After the Antique Tractor Show, the exhibit space will close for renovation for the new exhibit opening December 5, “AgriCulture: Innovating for Our Survival.”