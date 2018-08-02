A look into the past, at how agriculture and planting has changed, will be on display Saturday in Union City.

The 2nd annual Antique Tractor Show will be held at Discovery Park of America.

Park officials said over 100 tractors were on display for last years event, with even more expected for this years show.

For those who wish to participate by bringing their tractor for the show, a free registration will begin at 8:00.

Each tractor participant will receive two free armbands to enjoy Discovery Park for the day.

The Antique Tractor show will take place from 10:00 until 3:00, and is free with a special park admission of $10, or membership.

A tractor parade around the Discovery Park grounds will take place at 1:00.

