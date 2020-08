Discovery Park of America will be the site of an antique tractor show this weekend.

The two day event will feature refurbished and classic tractors from years past.

The event is also free for anyone wanting to display their tractor during the event.

The antique tractor show will be held today and Saturday, starting at 10:00, with a tractor parade on Saturday at 2:00.

Discovery Park officials say all guests this weekend are required to a mask when visiting the park.