Several local Ken-Tenn high schools continue to be ranked on the Associated Press Football Prep Polls for Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee Class 1A, South Pittsburg (9-0) remains the No. 1 team in the state, followed closely by Huntingdon (10-0) in second, and Lake County (9-0) in third. Greenfield (7-2) stays in the seventh spot.

Peabody (9-0) is still the No. 1 team in the state in Class 2A.

In Class 3A, Alcoa (8-1) remains the top team in the state, with South Gibson (8-1) in sixth and Covington (7-2) in seventh.

Elizabethton (9-0) stays at No. 1 in Class 4A, with Haywood County (8-1) in second and Hardin County (8-1) in fifth.

Class 5A has Beech (9-0) in the top spot, with Henry County (7-2) in third.

Oakland (9-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 6A.

In Kentucky Class 1A, Pikeville (9-0) is ranked No. 1, with Crittenden County (7-2) in seventh.

In Class 2A, Lexington Christian (8-1) is No. 1, followed by Mayfield (8-1) in second, Caldwell County (7-2) in sixth, and Murray (6-3) in a tie for ninth with Middlesboro (7-2).

Class 3A has Bell County (9-0) as the No. 1 team in Kentucky, with Paducah Tilghman (7-2) in sixth.

Boyle County (9-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 4A, with Covington Catholic (10-0) the top team in Class 5A.

In Class 6A, Louisville Male (9-0) is the No. 1 team, with McCracken County (6-3) in tenth.