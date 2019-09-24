The AP has released its latest high school football poll for Tennessee and Kentucky, after Week 5’s results.

In Tennessee’s Single-A, Huntingdon stays at number two, behind South Pittsburgh, with Lake County in third. The Greenfield Yellowjackets are still number 5.

Double-A remains the same as last week, with Peabody ranked number one.

In triple-A, Alcoa still sits at number one, with Covington in second place. South Gibson is ranked 9, and Westview slips to the tenth spot.

4-A has Haywood County in second again this week, with Dyersburg dropping to 10.

In 5-A, Knox-Central is still ranked number one. Henry County moves up to 6th.

In Kentucky’s single-A, Pikeville ranks in the top spot, with Crittenden County staying at eight. Fulton County found seven votes, but are just outside of the top-ten.

Double-A sees Somerset in first, followed behind by Mayfield in second, Caldwell County in fifth, and Murray in seventh.

Triple-A finds Bell County at number one, and Paducah Tilghman ranking seventh.