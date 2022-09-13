AP releases first Kentucky High School Football Poll of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

1. Raceland (3) 3-1

2. Pikeville (4) 1-2

3. Newport Central Catholic – 3-1

4. Hazard – 3-1

5. Williamsburg – 3-0

6. Bethlehem – 3-1

7. Louisville, Kentucky Country Day – 3-1

8. Pineville (1) 4-0

9. Louisville Holy Cross – 3-1

10. Nicholas County – 4-0

Class 2A

1. Beechwood (7) 4-0

2. Mayfield (1) 4-0

3. Lexington Christian – 2-2

4. Owensboro Catholic – 2-2

5. Danville – 2-2

6. Metcalfe County – 4-0

7. Breathitt County – 3-1

8. Murray – 2-2

9. Somerset – 3-1

10. Butler County – 4-0

Class 3A

1. Louisville Christian Academy (7) 4-0

2. Paducah Tilghman – 2-1

3. Bardstown – 4-0

4. Glasgow – 4-0

5. Belfry – 2-2

6. Union County – 4-0

7. East Carter – 4-0

8. Trigg County (1) 4-0

9. Bell County – 2-1

10. Mason County – 3-0

Class 4A

1. Boyle County (8) 4-0

2. Corbin – 4-0

3. Lexington Catholic – 3-1

4. Johnson Central – 2-2

5. Logan County – 4-0

6. Spencer County – 4-0

7. Louisville Central – 1-3

8. Franklin County – 1-3

9. Warren East – 4-0

10. Perry County Central – 3-0

Class 5A

1. Frederick Douglass (6) 4-0

2. Woodford County (1) 4-0

3. Bowling Green – 4-0

4. South Warren (1) 1-2

5. Covington Catholic – 3-1

6. Scott County – 3-0

(tie) Southwestern – 3-0

8. Owensboro – 2-2

9. Pulaski County – 3-1

10. Great Crossing – 4-0

Class 6A

1. Louisville St. Xavier (6) 3-0

2. Louisville Trinity – 3-1

3. Louisville Ballard – 4-0

4. Louisville DuPont Manual (1) 4-0

5. Madison Central (1) 4-0

6. Louisville Male – 1-2

7. George Rogers Clark – 4-0

8. Ryle – 3-1

9. Central Hardin – 4-0

10. Henderson County – 2-1