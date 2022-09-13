September 13, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. AP releases first…

AP releases first Kentucky High School Football Poll of the season

AP releases first Kentucky High School Football Poll of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A
1. Raceland (3) 3-1
2. Pikeville (4) 1-2
3. Newport Central Catholic – 3-1
4. Hazard – 3-1
5. Williamsburg – 3-0
6. Bethlehem – 3-1
7. Louisville, Kentucky Country Day – 3-1
8. Pineville (1) 4-0
9. Louisville Holy Cross – 3-1
10. Nicholas County – 4-0

Class 2A
1. Beechwood (7) 4-0
2. Mayfield (1) 4-0
3. Lexington Christian – 2-2
4. Owensboro Catholic – 2-2
5. Danville – 2-2
6. Metcalfe County – 4-0
7. Breathitt County – 3-1
8. Murray – 2-2
9. Somerset – 3-1
10. Butler County – 4-0

Class 3A
1. Louisville Christian Academy (7) 4-0
2. Paducah Tilghman – 2-1
3. Bardstown – 4-0
4. Glasgow – 4-0
5. Belfry – 2-2
6. Union County – 4-0
7. East Carter – 4-0
8. Trigg County (1) 4-0
9. Bell County – 2-1
10. Mason County – 3-0

Class 4A
1. Boyle County (8) 4-0
2. Corbin – 4-0
3. Lexington Catholic – 3-1
4. Johnson Central – 2-2
5. Logan County – 4-0
6. Spencer County – 4-0
7. Louisville Central – 1-3
8. Franklin County – 1-3
9. Warren East – 4-0
10. Perry County Central – 3-0

Class 5A
1. Frederick Douglass (6) 4-0
2. Woodford County (1) 4-0
3. Bowling Green – 4-0
4. South Warren (1) 1-2
5. Covington Catholic – 3-1
6. Scott County – 3-0
(tie) Southwestern – 3-0
8. Owensboro – 2-2
9. Pulaski County – 3-1
10. Great Crossing – 4-0

Class 6A
1. Louisville St. Xavier (6) 3-0
2. Louisville Trinity – 3-1
3. Louisville Ballard – 4-0
4. Louisville DuPont Manual (1) 4-0
5. Madison Central (1) 4-0
6. Louisville Male – 1-2
7. George Rogers Clark – 4-0
8. Ryle – 3-1
9. Central Hardin – 4-0
10. Henderson County – 2-1

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology