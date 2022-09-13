AP releases first Kentucky High School Football Poll of the season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
1. Raceland (3) 3-1
2. Pikeville (4) 1-2
3. Newport Central Catholic – 3-1
4. Hazard – 3-1
5. Williamsburg – 3-0
6. Bethlehem – 3-1
7. Louisville, Kentucky Country Day – 3-1
8. Pineville (1) 4-0
9. Louisville Holy Cross – 3-1
10. Nicholas County – 4-0
Class 2A
1. Beechwood (7) 4-0
2. Mayfield (1) 4-0
3. Lexington Christian – 2-2
4. Owensboro Catholic – 2-2
5. Danville – 2-2
6. Metcalfe County – 4-0
7. Breathitt County – 3-1
8. Murray – 2-2
9. Somerset – 3-1
10. Butler County – 4-0
Class 3A
1. Louisville Christian Academy (7) 4-0
2. Paducah Tilghman – 2-1
3. Bardstown – 4-0
4. Glasgow – 4-0
5. Belfry – 2-2
6. Union County – 4-0
7. East Carter – 4-0
8. Trigg County (1) 4-0
9. Bell County – 2-1
10. Mason County – 3-0
Class 4A
1. Boyle County (8) 4-0
2. Corbin – 4-0
3. Lexington Catholic – 3-1
4. Johnson Central – 2-2
5. Logan County – 4-0
6. Spencer County – 4-0
7. Louisville Central – 1-3
8. Franklin County – 1-3
9. Warren East – 4-0
10. Perry County Central – 3-0
Class 5A
1. Frederick Douglass (6) 4-0
2. Woodford County (1) 4-0
3. Bowling Green – 4-0
4. South Warren (1) 1-2
5. Covington Catholic – 3-1
6. Scott County – 3-0
(tie) Southwestern – 3-0
8. Owensboro – 2-2
9. Pulaski County – 3-1
10. Great Crossing – 4-0
Class 6A
1. Louisville St. Xavier (6) 3-0
2. Louisville Trinity – 3-1
3. Louisville Ballard – 4-0
4. Louisville DuPont Manual (1) 4-0
5. Madison Central (1) 4-0
6. Louisville Male – 1-2
7. George Rogers Clark – 4-0
8. Ryle – 3-1
9. Central Hardin – 4-0
10. Henderson County – 2-1