The Obion County School Board has announced the names of ten applicants who are interested in the soon to be vacated Director of School’s position.

During a working session on Thursday evening, the candidates were revealed, with four of those already working in the Obion County School System.

The local applicants included South Fulton principal Kim Jackson, Hillcrest principal Travis Johnson, and Central Office employees Adam Stephens and Dr. Greg Barclay.

Other candidates included Millington principal Donald Gurley, McKenzie high school principal Tim Watkins and Adam Wilson of UT-Martin.

Board members plan to conduct their first interviews of four to five applicants sometime next week, with a second round of interviews to possibly include the Top-2 candidates.

Plans call for the hiring of a new Director in early July.