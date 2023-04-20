Applicants Sought for Obion County Highway Superintendent

The Obion County Government is now seeking applications for the position of Highway Superintendent.

County Mayor Steve Carr said potential applicants for the position will first need to be certified by the Tennessee Highway Officials Certification Board in Nashville.

Those that are deemed as certified applicants will be submitted to the County Mayor’s Office, with the full Obion County Commission to officially make the hiring.

Potential applicants must be a qualified Obion County voter, a resident of the county for at least a year, and be in possession of a high school diploma or GED.

The candidate must also meet one of four criteria, which includes at least four years supervisory experience in highway construction or maintenance, or a graduate of an accredited school of engineering with two years experience in highway construction or maintenance.

The deadline to apply is April 30th.